UAE
UAE Ministry of Education denies claims of distance learning extension until 2026
Ministry urges the public to rely only on official channels for accurate education updates
The Ministry of Education has denied the circulating claims about extending the “distance learning” period until May 1, 2026, confirming that such information is inaccurate.
It emphasized the need to rely only on its official channels, which are the sole source for any updates or decisions related to the educational process.