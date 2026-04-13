UAE

UAE Ministry of Education denies claims of distance learning extension until 2026

Ministry urges the public to rely only on official channels for accurate education updates

By Emirates247 Published: 2026-04-13T13:36:00+04:00 1 min read
UAE Ministry of Education denies claims of distance learning extension until 2026

The Ministry of Education has denied the circulating claims about extending the “distance learning” period until May 1, 2026, confirming that such information is inaccurate.

It emphasized the need to rely only on its official channels, which are the sole source for any updates or decisions related to the educational process.