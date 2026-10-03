UAE Ministry of Education Parents Platform 2026-27: How to update your child's school file, documents and address online

UAE

UAE PASS login, digital file updates, document uploads and the partnership charter can now all be managed by parents through the Ministry's digital portal. Here's how it works

The platform allows for the management and monitoring of children’s data, updating information and documents, sending and following up on requests to the school, as well as signing and uploading the partnership charter electronically. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai: The Ministry of Education has made available a package of procedures related to the student file directly to the parent, through the digital Parents Platform for the academic year 2026–2027.

The platform allows for the management and monitoring of children’s data, updating information and documents, sending and following up on requests to the school, as well as signing and uploading the partnership charter electronically, within a unified digital path that begins with synchronising children’s data and ends with the school approving the procedures.

According to the guide and actual usage screens, the platform reveals the transfer of an important aspect of student file management to the parent. The ‘Student Actions’ list includes five main functions: viewing the file, updating information, student documents, signing the charter, and uploading the charter, which allows the family to review some of the data and documents related to the student and complete the available procedures from one account.

The guide shows that the portal was designed to provide electronic procedures related to student data, including the inclusion of children’s data, viewing the student’s file, submitting requests to update some information, and signing and approving the partnership charter.

The parent's journey on the platform begins by logging in using their UAE PASS account, which is linked to their digital ID and registered in the ‘Al Manhal’ system. This verifies the user's identity and enables access to the portal's services. If the digital ID account does not contain the ID number, the platform directs the user to update their profile via the digital ID application.

Upon first login, the platform requests data synchronisation to retrieve the data of children linked to the parent's account. If no student appears, the guide indicates the need to ensure the parent is linked to the Al Manhal system as the primary caregiver.

The platform allows the parent to view the student's file and basic information, then move to the ‘Update information’ service to submit a request to amend a number of data points, including contact information, transportation method, and current residential address.

The platform emphasises the need to review data carefully, warning that incorrect information may affect the child's school services and may require subsequent updates. It calls on parents to verify the accuracy and accessibility of contact numbers, the accuracy of the residential address and its conformity with official documents, the clarity of attached documents, and the accuracy of school transportation information.

Regarding transportation, the service screen indicates that the mode of transportation cannot currently be changed via this electronic route, and that making any modification to it requires contacting the school directly, even though the mode of transportation appears within the student's data.

The platform gives the parent the option to specify whether to change the residential address when moving to a new address, while the guide specifies the requirements for updating the address according to the emirate. In Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the procedure requires entering the address details and attaching a document proving residence, while the system in Abu Dhabi allows specifying the location on the map or entering the ‘My Address’ number without the need to attach documents.

The amendment is not approved immediately upon being entered; the platform displays a summary of the data for review before submission, then refers the request to the school administration for review and approval, while enabling the parent to follow its status in the ‘My Requests’ list, where ‘Under Process’ appears during its review.

The ‘Document Update’ screens reveal a range of documents that can be included in the student’s file, highlighting some documents as required on the screen, including a recent and clear personal photo of the student, proof of residence, and a clear copy of the parent’s Emirates ID on both sides.

The platform displays additional documents including the student's vaccination book, the student's passport, the student's Emirates ID (both sides), approved medical reports for special cases (if any), educational guardianship or legal guardianship document (if any), and the guardian's valid passport.

The screens specify formats for uploaded files, including PDF, JPG, and JPEG, depending on the document, with a maximum of 2MB per file.

The platform adds an organisational step before completing the document update, which is to specify the ‘student’s guardian’ category, explaining that the selected category determines the required documents.

The screen displays the options for ‘Mosque Imam’, ‘Ministry of Education Employee,’ and ‘Other’. The platform indicates that Ministry of Education employees and mosque imams are required to submit additional documents, while ‘Other’ is selected for other cases. It also emphasises that the category cannot be changed after the application is submitted. This aligns with the guidelines that stipulate the guardian's category must be determined based on their employer before uploading documents, and that the required documents must be attached according to the category specified in the system.

The digital pathway extends to the organisational relationship between family and school, as the platform allows for the electronic signing and adoption of the partnership charter between the school and the parent. The parent selects the service from the student procedures menu, then proceeds to the charter linked to the school and student data.

Parents must review the school and family commitments, examine the charter's terms and conditions, indicate their agreement, and click ‘Sign Charter’ to complete the process. Once the process is successful, the platform allows parents to download the partnership charter electronically.