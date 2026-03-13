UAE Ministry of Finance launches Federal Budget Yearbook 2026

UAE

The UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched the Federal Budget Yearbook 2026 under the theme ‘Investing in People, Securing the Future’.

The yearbook presents a human-centred vision that places individuals at the heart of development planning, reaffirming the strength of the UAE’s financial system and its continued ability to support national development efficiently despite global changes.

The yearbook reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening financial transparency and inclusivity while highlighting the close integration between financial planning and the UAE’s national strategic priorities.

It also outlines government spending tracks that prioritise people, supporting the development of a cohesive society and a prosperous future.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the UAE Federal Government Budget for 2026 will accelerate efforts to realise the leadership’s vision of building a sustainable future centred on investing in people, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing long-term financial sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum noted that the budget reflects the federal government’s commitment to directing resources efficiently and flexibly towards sectors that directly impact society, strengthening the national economy’s ability to respond effectively to evolving global developments.

He said the preparation of the federal budget continues to evolve to keep pace with economic changes while maintaining efficiency and effectiveness.

This approach has strengthened alignment between national priorities and government spending, enhanced financial planning, increased efficiency in the use of public funds and supported the growth of federal revenues.

It has also expanded the use of artificial intelligence in budget management, reinforcing long-term financial sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum added, “The UAE Federal Government Budget for 2026 sets a clear direction for how government resources are allocated to support society. This is reflected in the structure of the budget and its spending priorities, which aim to deliver lasting developmental impact, improve quality of life and strengthen long-term social and economic stability.”

The federal budget maintains fiscal balance for the second consecutive year, with revenues and expenditures both reaching AED92.4 billion, compared to AED71.5 billion in 2025, representing an increase of nearly 29%.

This balance reflects the strength and resilience of the national economy and its ability to sustain financial stability.

Spending priorities for 2026 continue to focus on sectors that directly impact community wellbeing.

The budget allocates AED30.8 billion to the public services sector and AED16.9 billion to the education sector, reaffirming the importance of investing in human capital and developing national capabilities.

In addition, AED5.7 billion has been allocated to the healthcare sector to support the development of health services and enhance quality of life, alongside AED3.7 billion for the housing sector to promote family and community stability.

The budget also allocates AED1.4 billion to economic affairs to support economic growth and development activities, while AED33.9 billion has been designated for other sectors.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the Federal Budget Yearbook 2026 outlines a comprehensive and forward-looking financial vision built on medium- and long-term planning.

He noted that the government continues to strengthen the link between spending, performance and outcomes to ensure resources are directed to areas that deliver the greatest impact while maintaining the highest levels of efficiency.

Al Hussaini explained that financial sustainability represents a strategic approach centred on improving financial planning, strengthening spending management, diversifying revenue sources, enhancing public debt management and expanding partnerships between the public and private sectors.

These efforts support continued economic growth while maintaining fiscal balance and strengthening the resilience of the national economy.

He added, “The Ministry will continue to develop the federal budget preparation and implementation system by adopting global best practices and strengthening integration with federal entities.

We remain committed to achieving national objectives and enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness at both the regional and global levels.”

Al Hussaini added that the yearbook presents the federal budget in a clear and engaging format, highlighting major achievements while outlining priorities and opportunities for future development.

He noted that the yearbook adopts a modern financial narrative that moves beyond presenting figures to demonstrating real impact, helping the public better understand the developmental role of the budget.

The Federal Budget Yearbook 2026 provides a comprehensive overview of the federal budget framework and the methodologies used in its preparation and development, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 and the country’s long-term national priorities. It highlights the integration between financial planning and strategic national objectives, reinforcing the role of the budget as a key driver of sustainable growth.

The yearbook also reflects an evolving approach to budget design and communication, moving beyond a focus on inputs and figures towards measuring outcomes and developmental impact.

This framework supports more efficient allocation of resources while ensuring that government spending delivers tangible benefits to society.

The yearbook also highlights key achievements and future targets of national initiatives across priority sectors including education, healthcare, government services and the national economy.

These efforts aim to strengthen communities while supporting a competitive, resilient and sustainable economic model capable of maintaining steady growth.

It further underscores the UAE’s proactive approach to anticipating future transformations, its commitment to sustainable development and its continued support for entrepreneurship and national talent.

At the same time, the yearbook highlights the importance of maintaining a flexible and attractive investment environment that strengthens economic partnerships at both local and global levels.

Furthermore, it also tracks the growth of the federal budget and its spending priorities, with a clear focus on investing in people as the foundation for long-term sustainability.

The yearbook highlights the role of digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence in supporting decision-making, improving operational efficiency and reducing bureaucracy.

It also reflects global trends in the digital transformation of government services by enhancing user experience, improving financial outcomes through more efficient public spending and ensuring that services continue to meet the needs of society at the highest standards.

The release of the yearbook forms part of the federal government’s commitment to transparency and to strengthening trust with the community and its partners in the country’s financial policies. It supports the UAE’s long-term development path while reinforcing its position as a leading global model in modern and effective public financial management.