UAE Ministry Of Interior Issues Safety Advisory For Hailstorms

UAE

The UAE Ministry of Interior issued an urgent safety advisory on Monday, calling on the public to exercise maximum caution and strictly adhere to preventive measures during hailstorms. The ministry emphasized that cooperation is essential to mitigate potential risks and ensure community protection as unstable weather conditions affect several regions across the country.

In an official statement, the ministry urged residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel unless absolutely essential. The advisory stressed the importance of monitoring real-time weather updates and warnings issued exclusively by official government channels. Authorities also recommended securing vehicles and outdoor property to prevent damage from falling hail, advising those caught outdoors to seek immediate shelter in enclosed, secure locations to avoid injury.

For motorists, the Ministry of Interior mandated strict compliance with designated speed limits and the maintenance of a safe following distance between vehicles. Drivers were further advised to pull over in safe areas and remain inside their vehicles if road conditions deteriorate. The ministry concluded by affirming that public awareness and commitment to official instructions are the primary factors in reducing weather-related incidents and maintaining national safety.