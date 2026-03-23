UAE Ministry of Interior Issues Strict Penalties for Traffic Violations During Rainy Weather

UAE

In a coordinated effort to bolster public safety and ensure community compliance, the Dubai Government Media Office has issued a stark reminder of the penalties associated with hazardous behavior during rainy conditions and flooding. The official announcement from the Ministry of Interior outlines a series of stringent fines, traffic points, and vehicle impoundments aimed at deterring reckless actions near flood zones and valleys (wadis).

The updated list of violations includes:

Gathering Near Valleys or Flood Zones: Public assemblies near wadis, flood-prone areas, or dams during rainfall will incur a AED 1,000 fine and six traffic points.

Public assemblies near wadis, flood-prone areas, or dams during rainfall will incur a and six traffic points. Entering Flooded Valleys: Entering wadis regardless of water levels or the perceived degree of danger is strictly prohibited. Violators will face a AED 2,000 fine , 23 traffic points, and a 60-day vehicle impoundment .

Entering wadis regardless of water levels or the perceived degree of danger is strictly prohibited. Violators will face a , 23 traffic points, and a . Obstructing Emergency Operations: Obstructing authorities in managing traffic or emergency, rescue, and ambulance operations during crises, disasters, or flooding will result in a AED 1,000 fine, four traffic points, and a 60-day vehicle impoundment.

Authorities emphasized that these measures are critical for maintaining public order and ensuring that emergency services can operate effectively during severe weather conditions.