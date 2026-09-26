UAE

UAE opens the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi 2026, bringing 5,000 participants from 97+ countries

ABU DHABI: The UAE on Saturday brought the international community together for the opening of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice - Abu Dhabi 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The six-day Congress attracts around 5,000 participants, including ministers, senior officials and experts, alongside representatives of governments, international organisations, civil society, academia, research institutions and youth from around the world.

Representatives from more than 97 countries are participating in the Congress, including more than 32 ministers of justice and interior ministers, as well as 93 expert speakers and specialists, reflecting both the scale of international participation and the significance of the issues under discussion at this leading United Nations forum.

Over the coming days, Abu Dhabi will host a global dialogue that will help shape international priorities in crime prevention and criminal justice for the next five years. Guided by a shared international vision that strengthens the rule of law and places people at the centre of justice systems, the Congress seeks to translate dialogue, cooperation, innovation and the responsible use of technology into practical partnerships and solutions that deliver lasting benefits for people and the planet.