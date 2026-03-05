UAE participates In Extraordinary EU–GCC Foreign Ministers Meeting

The United Arab Emirates participated in an extraordinary meeting of Foreign Ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), held via videoconference on 5 March 2026, to discuss the Iranian aggression against GCC states.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

During the meeting, Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thanked European partners for their condemnations following Iran’s unjustifiable, unprovoked, and unlawful attacks, and their strong expressions of solidarity and support.

Nusseibeh highlighted the scale of the unprovoked attacks targeting the UAE, noting that the UAE had successfully defended itself against more than 1,000 Iranian drones and missiles, and adding that they were aimed primarily at civilian infrastructure. She denounced in the strongest terms the ongoing violations of UAE sovereignty, international law, and international humanitarian law.

She stressed that the UAE’s priority remains ensuring the safety of all those within its borders, including citizens, residents, and visitors from around the world, including significant numbers of European nationals.

She updated her colleagues on the extensive UAE efforts to provide for the needs of foreign nationals during the present crisis, a point that was echoed by many of the European Foreign Ministers, who expressed gratitude particularly for the close coordination involved in helping transit passengers from across Europe to safely return their home countries.

Nusseibeh emphasised that the UAE has consistently pursued diplomatic avenues to prevent the present escalation, and remains committed to dialogue and diplomacy. At the same time, she stressed that the UAE reserves its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in order to safeguard its sovereignty and protect those within its territory.

She also emphasised the importance of strengthening EU–GCC coordination in response to the current crisis. In concluding her remarks at the meeting, Minister Nusseibeh stated: “What we are witnessing today is a struggle between two irreconcilable visions for the future of the region. We in the UAE, along with our GCC partners, stand on the side of peaceful coexistence, and we strive for a Middle East where regional economic integration creates opportunities – not destruction - for all.”

The Ministers issued a Joint Communique after the meeting, reaffirming the importance of continued cooperation between the GCC and the European Union to promote stability, protect freedom of navigation, and safeguard global supply chains and energy security.