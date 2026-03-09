UAE PARTICIPATES IN EXTRAORDINARY EU–GCC LEADERS MEETING

UAE

WAM- The United Arab Emirates participated in an Extraordinary Meeting of the leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Armenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Türkiye, and the European Union (EU), which was held via videoconference on 9 March 2026, to discuss the Iranian aggression against the countries in the Gulf and the wider region.

The meeting was co-chaired by António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, expressed his sincere gratitude to the assembled leaders for their unwavering support and solidarity during the present crisis. H.H. Sheikh Saif commended the steadfastness and resilience demonstrated by the UAE in defending against a barrage of more than 1,700 Iranian missiles and drones. He underscored the UAE’s resolve to ensure the safety and security of all people on its territory in the face of Iran's unlawful and unprovoked attacks.

In his address, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized that Iran’s actions are a grave violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, constituting a flagrant breach of international law and posing a serious threat to international and regional peace and security. He further warned that these attacks are a direct assault on the UAE’s model of security, tolerance, and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Saif further stressed that the UAE had responded with measured restraint, aiming to prevent further escalation and to maintain avenues for diplomatic engagement. Nevertheless, he affirmed the UAE’s full preparedness to confront these threats, reiterating the nation’s inherent right of self-defence, as well as its determination to preserve the country’s vision for the region.

In this context, H.H. Sheikh Saif emphasised that European countries - given their strategic ties and interests in the Middle East, as well as the presence of over 510,000 of their citizens residing in the UAE, along with the 4.8 million who visit annually - can contribute to reducing escalation in the region and containing its dangerous repercussions.

In conclusion, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for strengthening partnerships, particularly in the areas of defense, maritime security, and trade, in order to achieve regional stability and shared prosperity.