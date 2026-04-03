UAE participates in Virtual Foreign Ministers Meeting on Strait of Hormuz

UAE

Minister of State for International Cooperation underscored the gravity of the ongoing regional situation





LONDON: Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, participated in a virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers on the Strait of Hormuz, hosted by Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

Al Hashimy underscored the gravity of the ongoing regional situation, highlighting that since 28 February, the UAE has been targeted by Iranian terrorist and unprovoked attacks, which included more than 2,500 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drone attacks. The attacks mostly targeted civilian infrastructure, despite the UAE not being a party to the war and having made extensive efforts in recent months to prevent this escalation.

She reaffirmed that the unprovoked Iranian attacks against commercial vessels in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz represent economic warfare and piracy, and constitute a flagrant violation of countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. Moreover, these attacks pose grave economic, humanitarian, and environmental risks to vital passages. The UAE reiterated that any attempt to close or obstruct navigation, or use the Strait as a tool of economic coercion is wholly unacceptable, lacks legal grounds, and represents a direct threat to the international freedom of navigation, the safety of seafarers, the global economy, and energy security.

Al Hashimy warned that the obstruction of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in decreased ship transits, posing grave risks to global energy markets, to the maritime transport sector, and international supply chains. She stressed that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important strategic maritime passages, through which various goods and essential commodities pass. The Gulf supplies approximately 25 percent of natural gas production, 20 percent of global oil, and 70 percent of the world’s petrochemical needs. Moreover, 33 percent of global fertilizer is exported from Gulf countries. Therefore, any threat to the Strait or disruption in supplies directly jeopardises global food security, at a time when millions of people worldwide face increasing risks of food shortages.

She emphasised that the consequences of navigation disruptions will not be limited to developing and vulnerable countries. Many developed countries rely on critical materials transported through the Strait, placing the entire world at risk.

Al Hashimy reaffirmed the UAE’s support for international efforts to safeguard the freedom of navigation, including the UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and the IMO Council’s decision. In this regard, she welcomed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s draft resolution presented to the UN Security Council, noting the UAE’s strong support for this initiative aimed at reinforcing maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. She further underscored that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway and cannot be subject to unilateral restrictions or conditions imposed by any single country.

Al Hashimy reiterated the UAE’s demand that Iran immediately cease its terrorist and brutal threats and attacks, comply with its obligations under international law, respect freedom of navigation, and ensure safe passage for commercial ships.

She stressed the need for a conclusive and comprehensive outcome that addresses Iran’s full range of threats, including: nuclear capabilities, missiles, drones, terror proxies, and blockades of international sea lanes.