UAE PASS: How to use it, key benefits, and services you can ...

UAE

From signing documents to paying bills and applying for visas, here’s how the UAE’s digital identity app simplifies everyday tasks

Skip queues and go digital: UAE PASS lets users access thousands of government and private services securely from their smartphone.

Dubai: Need to get official paperwork sorted? Skip the queue and use UAE PASS instead.

This smart app is the country’s first national digital identity, linked to the Emirates ID, and can be used by all citizens, residents and visitors to the country. It was designed through the collaboration of Digital Dubai, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and the Department of Government Enablement, and launched in 2018.

What is UAE PASS?

The UAE PASS enables you to identify yourself to service providers across all emirates via smartphone-based authentication. In other words, you get a trusted digital identity, omit the need to memorise multiple usernames and passwords, and gain access to over 12,000 government, semi-government, and private sector services – all without leaving the comfort of your home.

The UAE PASS is powered by blockchain technology, so you can securely store, request and share official documents, knowing the system is backed by robust security and traceability features.

How does it work?

Here are the key aspects of the UAE PASS:

1. Create one account for access

With a single username and password, the UAE PASS allows you to log in and access thousands of services across the public and private sectors. This highly efficient, streamlined process means you don’t have to visit your bank, municipal office or telecommunications provider separately – access them with one login, in a secure environment.

2. Sign documents digitally

With the UAE PASS, you can create a digital signature and use it to sign documents – it will have legal validity in the UAE. Creating your own digital signature that also eliminates the need for paperwork, making service delivery faster and more efficient.

To share your signature, download a document, add your digital signature through the UAE PASS app or its online portal, and then securely transfer the document as needed.

Do note, however, that your digital signature will expire after three years.

3. Verify a digital signature

If you receive a document that has been digitally signed, you can verify whether it’s authentic, right within the UAE PASS app. To do this, go to the document and tap on the ‘Verify Signature’ tool. The app will confirm whether the digital signature has been validated by UAE PASS.

4. Request and share official documents

The UAE PASS digitises the process of visiting a service provider in person and requesting an official document, thus saving you time, effort, and paper. You can request a digital version of your documents from different entities around the UAE via the app or online portal. All online transactions are secure and traceable, thanks to blockchain technology.

5. Add facial biometric authentication

If you want to add another layer of security to the process, the UAE PASS offers a facial biometric transaction confirmation feature. Once integrated, the app prompts you to look into the camera of your smartphone, and authenticates the right user through facial biometric markers. Only once verification is successful will you be able to proceed.

How do I get UAE PASS?

Registering for the UAE PASS is simple.

First, download the official app through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Next, create an account by entering your Emirates ID details and verifying your phone number and email address. You will be asked to create a four-digit pin and set a log-in password. Both of these are required to access its full range of services. Visitors can access services by creating an account and choosing the "Visitor" option to enable a secure digital identity. They will require their passport details to proceed.

Finally, verify your identity by visiting a UAE PASS kiosk or using the facial recognition feature to complete the authentication process.