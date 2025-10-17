UAE President Accepts Saudi Invitation to Attend Expo 2030 Riyadh

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a letter from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, inviting the UAE to participate in Expo 2030 Riyadh, which is scheduled to take place from 1st October 2030, to 31st March 2031, under the theme, “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow”.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received the written letter during a meeting with Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides underscored the brotherly bilateral relations and ways of strengthening cooperation and collaboration across various fields, to achieve the interests of the two countries and benefit both peoples.