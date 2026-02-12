UAE President and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Discuss Regional Cooperation

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Eminence Professor Dr Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

During the call, the two sides discussed joint initiatives between the UAE and Al-Azhar, particularly those aimed at promoting the values of coexistence and dialogue among peoples and cultures in a manner that supports peace and stability in the region and the wider world.

His Highness and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar also exchanged greetings ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan, expressing their hopes that it would bring blessings and wellbeing to the UAE, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and their peoples while contributing to peace and stability worldwide.

His Eminence expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the UAE’s sustained support for Al-Azhar and its mission and wished him continued good health, as well as progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

During the call, the Grand Imam also underscored the importance of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and its role in recognising efforts that promote the values of coexistence, cooperation, dialogue, and human fraternity worldwide.