UAE President and Jordanian King Hold Talks on Regional Developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint action between the two brotherly nations.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East. They affirmed their countries’ support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides underlined the importance of advancing efforts to establish a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, as the only path to achieving lasting stability and security in the region, in a way that serves the interests of its peoples and nations.

The call also underscored the importance of strengthening Arab coordination and joint action in light of the challenges facing the region.