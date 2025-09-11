UAE President and King of Bahrain Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss the fraternal relations between the two countries and explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, including development-focused areas, to serve shared interests and support the aspirations of their peoples for greater progress and prosperity.

The meeting took place at Sakhir Palace during His Highness’ fraternal visit to Bahrain.

His Majesty welcomed His Highness the President, and the two leaders engaged in cordial conversation reflecting the deep bonds of brotherhood between the two countries and their leaderships. They affirmed their mutual commitment to continued consultation, particularly in light of ongoing developments in the region.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional issues and developments and exchanged views on matters of mutual concern. In this regard, they condemned the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, describing it as a flagrant violation of Qatari sovereignty, a breach of international law, and a threat to regional security and stability. They warned that such actions risk further escalation and undermine prospects for peace in the region.

Both leaders expressed their solidarity with Qatar and underscored their support for all efforts aimed at upholding its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE delegation, including H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several ministers, and top officials.

The meeting was also attended from the Bahraini side by several sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

Later, the UAE President departed the Kingdom of Bahrain, where he was seen off at the airport by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, along with a number of senior officials.