UAE President and King of Jordan Discuss Regional Developments and Implications for Security and Stability

UAE

WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they discussed regional developments following recent military escalation and serious implications for the security and stability of the region.

During the call, His Majesty condemned the terrorist attack targeting the UAE Consulate-General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, noting that it constitutes a serious violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the full protection of diplomatic missions and their premises.

His Highness thanked His Majesty King Abdullah II for his support and solidarity with the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need to work towards an immediate halt to military actions and prioritise serious dialogue and diplomatic solutions to address outstanding issues in the region while preventing further tensions and crises and preserving regional security and stability.