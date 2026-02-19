5.15 PM Thursday, 19 February 2026
19 February 2026
UAE President and King of Morocco Affirm Ties in Ramadan Greeting

Published
By WAM

 UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco exchanged greetings and good wishes during a phone call on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, expressing their hopes that it would bring blessings and prosperity to the two countries and their peoples.

They also expressed their hope that Ramadan would bring blessings to Muslim communities around the world and promote global peace, stability and prosperity.

