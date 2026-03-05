11.14 PM Thursday, 5 March 2026
UAE President And Prime Minister Of Bangladesh Discuss Implications Of Military Escalation For Regional Security And Stability

Published
By WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region and affirmed Bangladesh’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Rahman for Bangladesh’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to military escalation to avoid widening the conflict in the region and address its serious implications for regional and global security.

They also affirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomatic means in addressing various issues.

