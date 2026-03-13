UAE PRESIDENT AND PRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY DISCUSS REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS IN PHONE CALL

UAE

WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Excellency Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, to discuss developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional security and stability in light of the military and security developments taking place.

During the call, the two sides underlined the need for de-escalation, serious dialogue, and diplomatic solutions. They affirmed that military escalation in the region carries serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security.

They also discussed relations between the UAE and Hungary and opportunities to strengthen ties across various fields.