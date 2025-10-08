UAE President Arrives in Kuwait for Fraternal Visit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the State of Kuwait on a fraternal visit.

His Highness was received at the Amiri Airport by His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

Also present to receive the UAE President were His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the visit are His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.