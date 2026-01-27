UAE President Attends Graduation Ceremony at Zayed II Military College in Al Ain

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the graduation ceremony of the 50th batch of officer cadets and the first batch of university officer cadets at Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

His Highness congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their military careers as they prepare to serve the nation, contribute to its continued growth, and embody the UAE’s deeply rooted values in promoting stability and peace across the region and the world. He also praised their future role in upholding the country’s humanitarian approach on both regional and international fronts.

His Highness thanked the college’s command, faculty and staff for their dedicated efforts, highlighting the important role played by military colleges in equipping the UAE Armed Forces with highly qualified personnel who are well-trained in both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem and included a military parade, an address by the college commander, and the honouring of top-performing graduates by His Highness the President. The graduates then took the official oath, and commemorative photographs were taken with His Highness.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; along with a number of Sheikhs, senior civilian and military officials, graduates' families, and guests.