UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Emir of Qatar, King of Jordan, and President of Lebanon; discuss regional developments

UAE





WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings during phone calls with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; and His Excellency Joseph Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic.

The leaders conveyed their best wishes on the occasion, expressing their hope for continued progress and prosperity for their countries and peoples and for peace, security, and stability across the Arab and Islamic worlds and beyond.

During the calls, His Highness the UAE President and the leaders also discussed developments in the region amid the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting countries in the region and their serious implications for regional security and stability.

They underscored the need for an immediate halt to military actions and the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to address outstanding issues in a way that prevents further escalation and crises.