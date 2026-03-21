UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Rulers of the Emirates

UAE

WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings during phone calls with Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, conveying his best wishes for continued wellbeing, prosperity, and stability for the UAE and its people and for peace and prosperity across the Islamic world and beyond.

His Highness exchanged greetings and best wishes with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Highness the UAE President also extended Eid greetings to Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and Sheikhs on the occasion.

During the calls, Their Highnesses affirmed that the UAE will continue to stand strong, drawing its resilience and strength from the unity of its society and its deeply rooted values of loyalty, dedication, and sincerity as it moves forward with confidence towards the future, carrying a message of kindness, compassion, and peace to the world.