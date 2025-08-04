UAE President issues federal decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Authority; appoints Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan as Chairman

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal decree-law establishing the National Anti-Narcotics Authority and appointed Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan as its Chairman.

This step aims to strengthen the national ecosystem for combating narcotics, and unify the federal and local effort in this regard, to ensure the safety of the UAE community and its members.

The new Authority - established to replace the General Department of Anti-Narcotics in the Ministry of Interior – is an independent federal entity affiliated to the UAE Cabinet. The Authority is tasked with formulating and implementing policies, legislation, and strategies to combat narcotics, as well as tracking and dismantling smuggling and distribution networks in coordination with relevant authorities at both federal and local levels.

The National Anti-Narcotics Authority will undertake a comprehensive set of vital mandates, reflecting the UAE’s strategic vision to bolster community security, combat various drug-related crimes, and ensure an effective legislative and operational environment to curb this phenomenon. A key mandate includes tackling drug trafficking by tracking and dismantling smuggling and distribution networks, coordinating with security and judicial authorities to ensure offenders are brought to justice in accordance with the nation’s laws.

The Authority will also focus on developing and refining public policies, legislation, and strategies related to combating narcotics and the emerging crime patterns associated with them. It will establish the necessary legislative and regulatory frameworks, submitting them to the Cabinet for approval, ensuring alignment with international best practices and addressing the evolving challenges in this field.

In order to prevent the entry or exit of narcotic substances into or from the country, the Authority coordinates with the relevant national entities to monitor, inspect, and track individuals, goods, and transportation at land, sea, and air entry points, in accordance with its authority and the applicable laws. It will continue monitoring any activities and operations suspected of involvement in drug smuggling or trafficking, in collaboration with the concerned authorities, strengthening the UAE’s ability to anticipate and swiftly address these threats.

In addressing the circulation of materials and substances that may be used in the manufacturing of drugs or antinarcotics, the Authority is tasked with proposing and establishing regulations and conditions for handling "chemical precursors" used for non-medical purposes. This includes developing licensing mechanisms, trading and storage conditions, and customs clearance procedures, in coordination with the relevant entities and submitting these to the Cabinet for approval, ensuring lawful use of chemicals and preventing their misuse in illegal activities.

To strengthen coordination between federal and local entities, the Authority will create and manage a national centralised database, accessible to all federal and local entities working on combating narcotics in the UAE. The database will enhance response to crisis, facilitate information exchange, and advance the efficiency of the national policies and strategies in the matter.