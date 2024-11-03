UAE President marks Flag Day at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan marked Flag Day by raising the national flag at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, symbolising the pride, unity, and sense of belonging that the flag represents.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by a group of top-achieving students from across the country. The ceremony was accompanied by a performance of the UAE national anthem.

Commenting on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his pride and shared his optimism for the nation’s youth, noting that through their dedication, achievements, and determination, the UAE flag will continue to fly high.

The participation of high-achieving students in this national event underscores the leadership’s appreciation of excellence and its role in building a brighter future for the country. Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi’s oldest historical structure, stands as a testament to the city's development through the ages.

