UAE President meets US Secretary of State to discuss strategic cooperation

UAE

Leaders review bilateral ties and regional developments during Middle East visit

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, who is visiting the UAE as part of a wider tour of the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, who is visiting the UAE as part of a wider tour of the Middle East.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States and discussed ways to further strengthen coordination across various fields in support of shared interests.

The discussions also covered regional and international issues of mutual concern, with particular focus on developments in the Middle East. In this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Marco Rubio underscored the importance of advancing the foundations of security, stability and lasting peace across the region.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.