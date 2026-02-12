UAE President Meets with Bahrain's National Security Advisor

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Lieutenant General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander and Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa exchanged cordial greetings ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, expressing their hopes that it would bring blessings and prosperity to the two countries and their peoples, and contribute to peace and stability worldwide.

Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with his wishes for the UAE and its people’s continued progress and prosperity. The UAE President asked him to convey his greetings to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa and his wishes for further progress and growth for Bahrain and its people.

The meeting also addressed the fraternal ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and the mutual commitment to further strengthening cooperation at all levels.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.