UAE President Meets With Participants In First UAE Second-Tier Leadership Programme in China

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation of participants in the First UAE Second-Tier Leadership Executive Programme in China, which was recently held under the theme 'Bridging Nations, Building Leaders.'

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness was briefed on the programme’s objectives, which focus on empowering national talent and equipping participants with future-ready skills through exposure to global models and the exchange of specialised expertise. The programme supports the UAE’s vision of fostering dialogue and cultural cooperation with other countries in ways that deliver shared benefit and prosperity.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the entities involved in organising the programme, noting that such initiatives play an important role in preparing a generation of leaders capable of strengthening constructive engagement between the UAE and the wider world.

The delegation expressed its gratitude to the UAE leadership for its continued support in empowering national talent, noting that the programme offered valuable insights into China’s experience in governance, innovation, sustainable economic development, education, and technology, as well as artificial intelligence and the creative industries. Participants added that the programme enhanced their ability to contribute to future-focused sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior state officials, and guests.