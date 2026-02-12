UAE President Meets with Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Crown Prince

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Their Highnesses engaged in cordial discussions and reviewed a number of issues related to national affairs and development objectives that support the country’s continued progress and achievements.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.