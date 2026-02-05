UAE President Meets World Leaders And Heads of Delegations in World Governments Summit

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with a number of heads of state, government leaders, and delegations taking part in the World Governments Summit 2026, held in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.



His Highness held separate meetings with Her Excellency Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, and Her Excellency Evika Siliņa, Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia.

During the meetings, His Highness discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and both North Macedonia and Latvia, with a focus on expanding cooperation in economic, trade, investment, and development fields. The talks explored ways to deepen collaboration in areas that support shared aspirations for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Their discussions also touched on the agenda of the World Governments Summit, which seeks to strengthen international cooperation and identify effective solutions to pressing global challenges, with the aim of enhancing government performance and advancing the wellbeing of societies.

On the sidelines of the summit, His Highness also met with several African heads of state, prime ministers, and representatives participating in the event. Topics of discussion included the UAE’s relations with their respective countries and the shared commitment to building productive partnerships that support development priorities and meet the aspirations of their peoples.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s keenness to continue expanding its cooperation with nations across the African continent, particularly in the field of government development, as part of its broader approach to fostering sustainable development partnerships that contribute to progress and prosperity for all.

The meetings were attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited several government pavilions at the summit venue and engaged in discussions with officials about key topics and the innovative solutions being showcased, all aimed at promoting sustainable development and long-term prosperity.