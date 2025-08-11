UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences over the passing of Hamad Jaber Al Hamli.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the family, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased, grant him eternal peace, and bring his loved ones patience and solace.

The President was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of officials.