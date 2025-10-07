UAE President Offers Condolences to Mohammed Al Mansouri

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences on the passing of the mother of Mohammed Ali Afsan Al Mansouri, during a visit to the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the departed, praying that God grant her eternal mercy and peace, and bring comfort and strength to her loved ones.

His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.