​UAE President Orders 7 Capital Mosques to Carry Names of Each Emirate

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed that seven mosques in Abu Dhabi be named after the Emirates of the UAE, to coincide with the country’s celebrations marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

His Excellency Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, praised the initiative, saying it reflects the President’s dedication to instilling the values and spirit of the Union in future generations, inspiring them to uphold the nation’s enduring path of generosity and progress.

Dr. Al Darei stated that, in line with His Highness’ directive, the names of the seven Emirates will be given to seven mosques in Mohamed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. The mosques, which can collectively accommodate around 6,000 worshippers, have been established through coordination between the Presidential Court; the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat; and the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

Covering a total area of approximately 12,000 square metres, the seven mosques are expected to open for worshippers in January next year.

Dr. Al Darei noted that the mosques were designed and built in a modern architectural style that harmoniously blends Islamic art and heritage with contemporary innovation.

He also expressed his appreciation for the President’s ongoing support for the Authority and its initiatives, noting His Highness’ commitment to developing mosques that offer worshippers a peaceful and comfortable environment, while also reaffirming the role of the mosque in serving and connecting the community.