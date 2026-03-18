UAE President Receives Call From King Of The Netherlands On Regional Developments And Security

UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to discuss developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation and their implications for regional and international peace and security.

During the call, His Majesty reaffirmed the Netherlands’ condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including civilians and civilian facilities, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international norms. He stated that the Netherlands recently summoned the Iranian ambassador following the attacks on countries in the region, reiterating his country’s solidarity with the UAE and commending its handling of the situation, as well as its efforts to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Both sides underlined the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and military actions in a way that preserves regional and international security and stability.