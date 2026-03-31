UAE President Receives Emir of Qatar on Fraternal Visit to Discuss Regional Developments

UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation and their implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their serious impact on maritime security and the global economy.

The meeting also addressed the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE, Qatar, and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as the efforts of both countries to safeguard their security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of their peoples.

Their Highnesses also discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors in a manner that supports their development priorities and mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the Emir of Qatar, including His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; and a number of officials.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the UAE earlier today and was received at the airport by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of Sheikhs and officials.