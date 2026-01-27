UAE President Receives Masdar Delegation to Mark Company’s 20th Anniversary

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi to mark the company’s 20th anniversary and celebrate the successful conclusion of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

His Highness congratulated the delegation on the milestone and thanked them for their efforts in ensuring the success of this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and advancing sustainable development worldwide.

He also praised Masdar’s central role in promoting global cooperation and advancing sustainable development, highlighting the company’s contribution to the UAE’s broader sustainability agenda and its efforts to support international climate action and address development challenges for the benefit of all.

The delegation expressed their appreciation to His Highness for his continued support for Emirati talent across all sectors, and for championing national initiatives such as Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which has played a key role in accelerating global sustainable development efforts.

Over the past 20 years, Masdar has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, with a global portfolio of innovative projects across more than 45 countries. These projects have helped position the company as a key player in the transformation of the energy sector.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week – the global platform launched by the UAE to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges – is hosted by Masdar every year. The Week includes the Zayed Sustainability Prize, a global award established by His Highness the UAE President to honour pioneering sustainability solutions, along with a series of forums and initiatives focused on accelerating responsible development and advancing inclusive economic, social, and environmental progress. The 2026 edition was the largest to date.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and distinguished guests.