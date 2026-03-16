UAE President Receives Phone Call From Iraqi Prime Minister

UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, during which they discussed developments in the region and their serious repercussions on its security and stability, in addition to the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and several brotherly countries in the region.

During the call, the Iraqi Prime Minister condemned the treacherous terrorist attack that targeted the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for the second time within a week, stressing that it constitutes a serious violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the full protection of diplomatic missions and their premises.

He affirmed Iraq’s rejection of any attack targeting diplomatic and consular missions within its territory and its keenness to provide them with full protection to ensure the continuation of their work and the performance of their duties in a safe environment, in line with relevant international obligations.

Both sides stressed the importance of halting escalation and prioritising dialogue and diplomatic solutions to address regional issues in a manner that preserves regional security and peace.