UAE President Receives Phone Call From Irish Prime Minister

UAE

WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland, during which they discussed the regional situation amid ongoing military and security developments and their serious implications for regional and international security.

During the call, His Excellency Martin condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

He also affirmed Ireland’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability.

The Irish Prime Minister also condemned the attack targeting the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, noting that it constitutes a violation of international norms protecting diplomatic and consular missions.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Martin for his country’s support and solidarity with the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to military escalation and called for prioritising dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further threats to regional and international peace and security.