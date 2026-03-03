UAE President receives phone call from Latvian Prime Minister condemning Iranian attacks

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Her Excellency Evika Siliņa, Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region.

Her Excellency Siliņa affirmed Latvia’s solidarity with the UAE in light of the attacks, which constitute a serious violation of its sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

His Highness thanked Her Excellency Siliņa for Latvia’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to military actions and a return to the political track and diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation that threatens regional and global security.