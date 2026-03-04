UAE President receives phone call from President of Kosovo condemning Iranian attacks

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Her Excellency Dr Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region.

Her Excellency Dr Osmani-Sadriu affirmed Kosovo’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked Her Excellency Dr Osmani-Sadriu for Kosovo’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

The two sides also discussed the serious military and security developments in the region amid the accelerating escalation and its impact on regional and international peace and stability.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the military escalation and a return to dialogue and political solutions to prevent further instability in the region.