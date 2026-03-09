UAE President receives phone call from President of the Council of Ministers of Togo condemning Iranian attacks targeting the UAE

UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic, who affirmed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region.

His Excellency Gnassingbé also expressed Togo’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Gnassingbé for Togo’s supportive stance towards the UAE.