UAE PRESIDENT RECEIVES PHONE CALL FROM PRIME MINISTER OF VIETNAM CONDEMNING IRANIAN ATTACKS ON THE UAE

WAM – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to discuss the serious developments in the region and their implications for regional and international peace and security.

Prime Minister Chinh condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations, and pose a threat to regional security and stability. He also affirmed Vietnam’s solidarity with the UAE in the measures it is taking to defend its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked the Vietnamese Prime Minister for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need to pursue dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further crises in the region and safeguard regional and international peace and security