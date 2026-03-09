UAE PRESIDENT RECEIVES PHONE CALL FROM SPANISH PRIME MINISTER CONDEMNING IRANIAN ATTACKS

UAE

WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, to discuss the serious military and security developments in the region amid the ongoing escalation and its implications for regional and international peace and security.

His Excellency Sánchez condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Madrid to convey its rejection and condemnation of the attacks.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Sánchez for Spain’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for an immediate halt to military escalation and a return to dialogue and political solutions, stressing that the continuation and expansion of the conflict would threaten peace and stability in the region and beyond.