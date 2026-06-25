UAE President receives Syrian Foreign Minister

UAE

The meeting touched upon regional issues of shared interest, including developments in the Middle East

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.



At the start of the meeting, His Excellency Al-Shaibani conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, along with his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. His Highness asked His Excellency Al-Shaibani to convey his greetings to His Excellency Al-Sharaa, together with his wishes for continued progress and development for Syria and its people.



His Highness and the Syrian Foreign Minister discussed the fraternal ties between the two countries and reviewed cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the fields of development and the economy. They also addressed ways to support their developmental priorities, mutual interests, and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.



The meeting touched upon regional issues of shared interest, including developments in the Middle East.



The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court;

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs and officials.