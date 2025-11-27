UAE President Releases 2,937 Inmates Ahead of Eid Al Etihad

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 2,937 inmates from correctional institutions in the UAE. His Highness has also pledged to cover the financial penalties incurred by the inmates as part of their sentences.

Coinciding with the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, the directive reflects His Highness’ commitment to giving the released inmates a fresh start in life, easing the burden on their families, and bringing joy to their loved ones.

The initiative is part of the President’s broader efforts to promote stability, social cohesion, and opportunities for rehabilitation.