UAE President sends written message to German Chancellor on bilateral relations

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written message to Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, regarding bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly nations.

The message was delivered by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Germany, during his meeting with Thorsten Frei, Head of the Federal Chancellery and Minister of State for Special Tasks, in Berlin, in the presence of Ahmed Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany. The meeting took place at the start of an official visit by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber to Germany.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership and their best wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of Germany.

The UAE Special Envoy and the Head of the Federal Chancellery discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral relations and expand areas of cooperation between the UAE and Germany within the framework of their strategic partnership.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber affirmed the UAE leadership’s commitment to advancing cooperation with Germany, building on more than five decades of close and constructive relations between the two countries, and exploring new, high-impact opportunities for collaboration across key sectors including the economy, trade, energy, renewable energy, advanced industry and technology, and strategic investments, in support of sustainable development goals in both countries.

He also emphasised that UAE–Germany relations are characterised by mutual understanding and productive cooperation, underscoring the shared interest in advancing these ties and expanding their horizons to foster more development-driven partnerships that serve the common interests of both nations, benefit their peoples, and contribute to promoting stability and sustainable growth for all.