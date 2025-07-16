UAE President to begin state visit to Türkiye on Wednesday

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:10 05:35 12:28 15:50 19:14 20:39
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye on Wednesday, 16 July.
During the visit, His Highness will hold talks with His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to explore ways of enhancing cooperation in support of both nations’ development priorities. The talks will also cover a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.