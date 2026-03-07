UAE President: UAE will forever stand strong united, steadfast in safeguarding its sovereignty

ُEmirates247 - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the United Arab Emirates places its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors at the top of its priorities, and—by God’s grace—is capable of confronting such attacks.

He stressed that the UAE will, God willing, remain strong in its unity, steadfast in defending its sovereignty, and move forward confidently toward its future.

Sheikh Mohamed made the remarks in a post on the X platform, saying:

To all those who call the UAE home and guests in our beloved nation.

The UAE places its security and the protection of all citizens, residents, and visitors at the very top of its priorities. With God’s grace, the UAE is fully prepared to confront these threats.

I extend my deepest appreciation to our brave armed forces, our committed security services, and all national institutions and teams working tirelessly to keep our country safe. They represent the highest standards of readiness and cooperation. We are truly proud of them.

I would also like to underscore my sincere gratitude for the awareness shown by our community of Emiratis and our resident brothers and sisters, partners in this nation, who have expressed their genuine love and loyalty to the UAE through both words and actions. In the UAE, everyone is Emirati through their love for this land and their contributions to it.

May God have mercy on the victims and grant the injured a speedy recovery. With God’s blessing, the UAE—the land of Zayed—will remain strong in its unity, steadfast in defending its sovereignty, and steadily advancing towards the future.