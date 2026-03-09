UAE President visits Ministry of Defence

UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the Ministry of Defence as part of his ongoing follow-up on recent developments and review of the latest updates related to defence and military affairs, as well as efforts to enhance operational readiness and preparedness to manage various challenges.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the readiness of the UAE Armed Forces and their capabilities in addressing emerging challenges amid the ongoing military escalation and its serious implications for regional security and stability.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence; Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Military Affairs Adviser to the UAE President; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; and a number of senior officers of the Ministry of Defence