UAE President Visits UMEX and SimTEX

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

His Highness toured both exhibitions, organised by ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement. His Highness visited several national and international company pavilions and was briefed on the latest technologies and innovations on display. These included advancements in training and simulation, unmanned systems, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, smart control systems, artificial intelligence, future technologies, and more.

During the tour, His Highness engaged with participating entities to learn about the solutions and technologies they offer across the civil, commercial, and defence sectors. He emphasised the importance of UMEX and SimTEX as global platforms for dialogue and knowledge exchange in these vital fields that contribute to development while also reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for future technologies and innovation.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.