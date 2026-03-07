UAE President Visits Victims Of Recent Attacks Receiving Hospital Treatment

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today paid a visit to a number of individuals injured in the recent Iranian attacks and currently receiving treatment in hospital, wishing them a speedy recovery and a safe return to their families in good health.

His Highness engaged in cordial conversation with the injured and their families, reassuring those affected – from the UAE, Sudan, Iran, Pakistan and India – that they are among their family in the UAE, and affirming that their safety, and the safety of all residents, remains a top priority.

His Highness noted that the current circumstances reveal the true character and awareness of UAE society through the solidarity, cooperation and commitment shown by the community to the safety guidance issued by the relevant authorities, which has contributed significantly to the success of national efforts.

His Highness also expressed his appreciation for the dedication of the medical teams who continue to provide the highest levels of care.

The injured and their families expressed their appreciation for His Highness’ visit, praising the care and attention shown to residents of the UAE by its leadership. They prayed for the continued safety and stability of the UAE and its people.

A number of those injured have already been discharged recently from hospital after receiving the necessary medical care and making a full recovery.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.